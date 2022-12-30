BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the blizzard raged this past weekend, two service dogs were stuck inside the WNY Heroes facility on East Delevan Avenue, forcing the organization’s founder, Chris Kreiger, to fight through the storm to try and get inside on Sunday.
It seemed as though his efforts would have left him buried in the snow or dead — that was until two Buffalo teens, Jamere Davis and Bart Smith, came to the rescue.
“As soon as I mentioned ‘There were service dogs inside, I needed to get inside and get check the dogs’, they were in,” Kreiger said. “They came, and whatever it was going to cost to get inside, they immediately jumped in.”
Davis and Smith helped Kreiger tunnel through and shovel the snow, allowing them to get inside the facility after some time and find the two dogs, who ended up being okay. They eventually got the dogs fresh water and food.
“The dogs were just as happy to see us as we were happy to see them,” Kreiger said.
You can hear the whole story in the video above.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.