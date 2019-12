BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Reggae star Mighty Mystic stopped by News 4 WakeUp! on Friday for a quick performance ahead of his show Saturday at the Showplace Theatre.

Mighty Mystic- real name Kevin Mark Holness- has played with Sean Paul, Shaggy, and Damian Marley, among other reggae musicians. He’s the younger brother of Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness.

Mighty Mystic will play the Showplace Theatre, 1065 Grant Street in Buffalo, at 8 p.m. Dec. 14. Tickets are available here.