BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been since 2017 that Buffalo hosted any games in the NCAA Tournament, but this year, March Madness is back in the Queen City.
On Monday morning, we got to chat with Patrick Kaler, the president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.
Kaler discussed the impact of these local games and the excitement being shared by local businesses.
