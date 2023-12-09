BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we met Gumby!

Gumby is a 2-year-old lab mix and is a “gentle giant.” He gets along with other dogs and even cats!

He is crate trained, housed trained, and is just an overall goof ball. He is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue and is ready to find his forever home.

For more information on how you can bring this calm, goofy guy home, view the full segment above or click here.