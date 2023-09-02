BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We got to meet Georgie, a 10-week-old Pitbull mix up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, on this Saturday’s Wake Up Wags.

Georgie is very energetic and does well with other dogs, cats and children. He loves running around the yard according to his foster mom, Tiffany Chrzanowski. The pup also does well in a crate and his potty training is going smoothly.

For more information on how you can bring this little guy with big paws home, view the full segment above or click here.