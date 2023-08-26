BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We had the chance to meet 11-month-old Ruth on Saturday’s Wake Up Wags, who is looking for her forever home.
The dachshund mix was described as sweet, relaxed and a little timid, meaning a calmer house might be the best fit for her. Regardless, Julie Starr from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue said Ruth is fine with other dogs and would be a good addition to a family.
For more information on how you can bring this cute pup home, view the full segment above or click here.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.