BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We had the chance to meet 11-month-old Ruth on Saturday’s Wake Up Wags, who is looking for her forever home.

The dachshund mix was described as sweet, relaxed and a little timid, meaning a calmer house might be the best fit for her. Regardless, Julie Starr from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue said Ruth is fine with other dogs and would be a good addition to a family.

For more information on how you can bring this cute pup home, view the full segment above or click here.