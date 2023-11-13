BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After he spent some time chasing leaves outside, Bruno joined us in the News 4 studio Monday afternoon.
Bethany Kloc from the SPCA Serving Erie County brought in the two-month-old pup, sharing that he’s up for adoption.
If you’d like to make this happy little guy part of your family, click or tap here.
