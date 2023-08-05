BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday morning, we got to meet 3-month-old Hera as part of Wake Up Wags.

Hera is a puppy up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, and she has plenty of energy to expend. Julie Starr, the founder of Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, says Hera is doing well with her training, but that she still has some things to work on that her future dog parent could focus on.

For more information on how you can bring this sweet pup home, view the full segment above or click here.