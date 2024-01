BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On this edition of Wake Up Wags, we met 4-month-old Tiger.

Tiger is a rescue puppy from Texas with plenty of energy. He currently lives with two other dogs whom he loves to play with.

The pup is crate-trained and working on his potty training.

For more information on how you can bring Tiger home, view the full segment above or click here.