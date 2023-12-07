BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — ‘Tis the season for five puppies named Jovie, Miles Finch, Ming Ming, Walter Hobbs and Buddy the Elf.
If those names ring a (jingle) bell, then you’ve probably seen the popular holiday film Elf. But these pups didn’t come from the North Pole; they’re here in Western New York and will soon be up for adoption through Rescue Buffalo.
Hear their story in the video player above and learn more about adopting them here.
Evan Anstey