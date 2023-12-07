BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — ‘Tis the season for five puppies named Jovie, Miles Finch, Ming Ming, Walter Hobbs and Buddy the Elf.

If those names ring a (jingle) bell, then you’ve probably seen the popular holiday film Elf. But these pups didn’t come from the North Pole; they’re here in Western New York and will soon be up for adoption through Rescue Buffalo.

Hear their story in the video player above and learn more about adopting them here.