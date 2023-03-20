BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday afternoon, we got to meet Finley!

Finley’s 7 years old and up for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County. Mindy Ussrey, the organization’s director of behavior and adoptions, says he’s been with them since October and is the most recent graduate of the Pups at the Pen program.

“He spent six weeks at the Alden Correctional Facility being trained and socialized,” Ussrey said. “He is a friendly, smart and loving dog who is good with small dogs but will require a meet and greet for resident pets.”

If you’d like to learn more about making him part of your home, watch the video above and click or tap here.