BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday morning on Wake Up, we had a chance to meet Ginger!
Ginger’s nine years old and up for adoption through the Niagara SPCA. Learn more about making her part of your family here.
Latest Posts
- Itty-bitty California mouse wins Guinness longevity award
- Portrait of Opal Lee, ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth,’ unveiled in Texas Senate
- Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
- Unexploded Civil War-era device found in Gettysburg National Military Park
- Thai restaurant on Elmwood closing in March
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.