BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — His name’s Casper, but he’s not all that spooky. He sure is friendly though!

Casper’s been with the Niagara SPCA since October. After being diagnosed with cancer, he had surgery in December to remove it. Despite his health challenges, this 5-year-old pup is still very active.

“He’s got a lot of life left,” Katy Decuir with the Niagara SPCA says.

Casper loves his toys and snuggling in a blanket. If you’re interested in making him part of your family, call the Niagara SPCA at (716) 731-4368.