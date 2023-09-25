BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Aphrodite made herself at home during a visit to News 4, but she’s still looking for someone to call her their own.

The 10-month-old kitten is up for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County. It’s not clear how she’d be around other cats, but for someone looking for a chill roommate, she might be a good match.

For more information on adopting Aphrodite, watch the video above and click/tap here.