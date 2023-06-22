BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday morning, we got to meet Avery, a TV-loving dog who’s up for adoption through Awesome Paws Rescue.
Avery’s believed to be a five-year-old Boxer mix.
“She’s so sweet. She really is just a great companion,” Ann Schlifke with Awesome Paws told us, also noting that she’s potty-trained and loves to play.
That being said, she probably wouldn’t do well with other dogs, although Avery has been seen to get along with a smaller dog she’s lived with. On the upside, Avery is good with kids and cats.
More information on adopting her can be found here.
Latest Posts
- American Airlines crew sickened by airplane fumes at airport, taken to hospital
- Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River case
- Rivian R2 reveal coming in 2024, may cost about $40,000
- Warwick, Crystal, Queen Latifah among Kennedy Center honorees
- Avery’s 5 years old and loves to watch TV
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.