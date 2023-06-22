BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday morning, we got to meet Avery, a TV-loving dog who’s up for adoption through Awesome Paws Rescue.

Avery’s believed to be a five-year-old Boxer mix.

“She’s so sweet. She really is just a great companion,” Ann Schlifke with Awesome Paws told us, also noting that she’s potty-trained and loves to play.

That being said, she probably wouldn’t do well with other dogs, although Avery has been seen to get along with a smaller dog she’s lived with. On the upside, Avery is good with kids and cats.

More information on adopting her can be found here.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.