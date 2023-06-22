BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday morning, we got to meet Avery, a TV-loving dog who’s up for adoption through Awesome Paws Rescue.

Avery’s believed to be a five-year-old Boxer mix.

“She’s so sweet. She really is just a great companion,” Ann Schlifke with Awesome Paws told us, also noting that she’s potty-trained and loves to play.

That being said, she probably wouldn’t do well with other dogs, although Avery has been seen to get along with a smaller dog she’s lived with. On the upside, Avery is good with kids and cats.

More information on adopting her can be found here.