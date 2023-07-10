BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Benny Buttons was found as a stray in Cheektowaga last month, but he’s been spending the last few weeks getting groomed and cleaned up.

This little guy is a 10-year-old Shih-Tzu mix in need of a loving home. SPCA Serving Erie County Director of Behavior and Adoptions Mindy Ussrey described him as a “super cute, friendly lap dog.”

“Benny came to us with many teeth missing, and needed more pulled when he arrived to us, so that is why his tongue is always out!” Ussrey says.

If you’d like to adopt Benny, watch the video above and click/tap here.