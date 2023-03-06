BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mindy Ussrey, the director of behavior and adoptions at the SPCA Serving Erie County, introduced us to Blitz on Monday morning.

Blitz is a one-year-old mixed-breed dog who came to the SPCA from the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter.

Ussrey described him as an animal who “loves people and taking long hikes” and is “well-behaved on car rides.”

If you’d like to know more about adopting Blitz, watch the video above and click/tap here.