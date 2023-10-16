BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With Halloween around the corner, the SPCA Serving Erie County brought in a black kitten who’s up for adoption.

Boom Box has been with the SPCA since last month after being found as a stray. He’s seven months old.

“He lived in a foster home for a few weeks while he gained weight,” Mindy Ussrey, the SPCA’s director of behavior and adoptions, said. “He is now healthy enough for adoption.”

The SPCA says Boom Box would make a great addition to any family, as he’s “super friendly and playful.”

To learn more about how you can welcome him into yours, watch the video above and click or tap here.