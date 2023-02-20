BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday afternoon, we got to meet Brody. He’s up for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County after arriving from the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter.

“This is definitely going to be somebody’s very best friend,” Bethany Kloc from the SPCA told us.

For more information on adopting him, watch the video above and click/tap here.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.