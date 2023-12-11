WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Brought in as a stray from Buffalo about a month ago, this cat’s got a name fit for the season.

Meet Igloo. This talkative cat joined us Monday afternoon on News 4, along with Bethany Kloc from the SPCA Serving Erie County.

For more information on how he can become part of your family, watch the video above and click or tap here.