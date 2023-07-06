BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Anna and her sister came up to western New York from Texas. Now that her sibling’s been adopted, it’s Anna’s turn to find a home!

House-trained, mild-mannered and good with other dogs and cats, Anna’s up for adoption via 716 Paws. Debbie Anstett from the shelter joined us to share more about her on Wake Up.

She might not be the best for younger children, but Anna, who’s believed to be more than a year old, would make a good hiking buddy, Anstett says. Learn more about adopting her by watching the video above and clicking/tapping here.