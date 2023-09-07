BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Coral! She’s a 2-year-old Catahoula Leopard Dog in need of a loving home.
Coral would prefer to be the only dog in the home, and cats wouldn’t be ideal housemates, either.
“She knows all of her basics. She’s a great hiking buddy,” Pet Chic Owner Kelli Swagel said.
If you’re interested in adopting her, send an email to 716 Paws at info@716Paws.com.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.