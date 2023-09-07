BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Coral! She’s a 2-year-old Catahoula Leopard Dog in need of a loving home.

Coral would prefer to be the only dog in the home, and cats wouldn’t be ideal housemates, either.

“She knows all of her basics. She’s a great hiking buddy,” Pet Chic Owner Kelli Swagel said.

If you’re interested in adopting her, send an email to 716 Paws at info@716Paws.com.