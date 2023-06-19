BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Daytona, a bearded dragon who came to the SPCA Serving Erie County about a month ago, is up for adoption.

Daytona was abandoned and had some health issues, but is now available for adoption after being cared for by veterinarians, Mindy Ussrey from the SPCA Serving Erie County said Monday on News 4 at Noon.

Bearded dragons require special diets, tanks and lighting/heating, but the SPCA can help provide assistance and more information regarding how to care for Daytona.

If you’re interested in making Daytona a part of your family, click or tap here for more info.