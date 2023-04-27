BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jensen’s got plenty of energy, and lots of love to give.

This mixed-breed dog, who’s about five years old, is up for adoption through 716 Paws.

You can learn more about welcoming him into your family by emailing info@716paws.org, clicking/tapping here, and watching the video from Thursday’s Wake Up! above.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.