BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Connie, Chuck and Cora! They’re about five months old and were surrendered to Ten Lives Club.
They’re from the same litter, and would probably do well with other cats, Ten Lives Club’s Kim LaRussa tells us. It’s not clear how they’ll do with dogs.
For more information on adopting them, watch the video above and send an email over to info@tenlivesclub.com.
Latest Posts
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.