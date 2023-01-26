BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Connie, Chuck and Cora! They’re about five months old and were surrendered to Ten Lives Club.

They’re from the same litter, and would probably do well with other cats, Ten Lives Club’s Kim LaRussa tells us. It’s not clear how they’ll do with dogs.

For more information on adopting them, watch the video above and send an email over to info@tenlivesclub.com.