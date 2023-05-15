BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Herschel is four years old and looking for a loving home.

This Pitbull mix came to the SPCA Serving Erie County as a stray from Cheektowaga.

“He’s gone out on plenty of Doggie Entourages (dog field trips) and he’s done exceptionally well,” Communications Manager Bethany Kloc said.

If you’re interested in making him part of your family, watch the video above and click or tap here.