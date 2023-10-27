BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cosmo was dressed for the Bills game when we met him Thursday morning.

He was found in the Niagara Falls area and is estimated to be two or three years old. Cosmo has FIV and feline leukemia virus, but Ten Lives Club doesn’t want that to stop anyone from giving this friendly guy a loving home.

If you’d like to welcome him into your life, give Ten Lives Club a call at (716) 646-5577 or click/tap here.