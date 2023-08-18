BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Tyson! He’s about two years old and looking for a loving home.

Rescue Buffalo brought him to News 4 on Thursday and shared the story of how law enforcement in West Seneca found him tied up behind a store with cropped ears. No one came to claim him.

Tyson’s been through training and is great with cats, kids and other dogs. If you’re interested in adopting him, call (716) 628-9767.

Hear more about Tyson and learn about the Raise the Woof fundraising event happening soon in the video above.