BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two-month-old brothers Freddie and Max are up for adoption after being found under a bush in the City of Buffalo.

We got to meet Freddie on Monday afternoon after he arrived at the SPCA Serving Erie County back in October. Since their arrival, the brothers have spent time in a foster home, getting healthy and gaining weight.

If you’re interested in adding a kitten (or two) to your family, watch the video above and click/tap here for more information.