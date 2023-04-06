BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday morning, we got to meet a sweetheart named Dino.
Up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, Dino came to western New York from Laredo, Texas.
He’s neutered, up to date on his shots and looking for a loving home. If you think that could be yours, learn more about adopting through Buddy’s Rescue here.
More Adoptable Animals
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.