BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday morning, we got to meet a sweetheart named Dino.

Up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, Dino came to western New York from Laredo, Texas.

He’s neutered, up to date on his shots and looking for a loving home. If you think that could be yours, learn more about adopting through Buddy’s Rescue here.