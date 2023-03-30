BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Subaru is a sweet boy who would be a welcome addition to someone’s home.
He’s about six months old and came to Buffalo Underdogs from Texas. They say he’s good with other dogs, as well as kids, but it’s not clear how he’ll be around cats.
Learn more about adopting Subaru by clicking/tapping here and watching the video above.
