BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — He’s named after a treat and is just as sweet; meet Hershey! He and his brother M&M are two years old and up for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County.

The SPCA told News 4 that guinea pigs are very social animals and that it’s recommended to adopt them in pairs.

“Some guinea pigs are very vocal and squeak and when they’re contented, they purr like a cat,” Bethany Kloc, with the SPCA said.

If you’d like to learn more about Hershey, watch the video above and click/tap here.