BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Neutered and ready for adoption, we got to meet Lightning on Monday morning.

This long-haired, 4-month-old kitten was described by the SPCA Serving Erie County as “super sweet and playful.” They say he was surrendered after his owner became ill and could no longer care for him.

If you’d like to welcome him into your home, learn more by watching the video above and by clicking/tapping here.