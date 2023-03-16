BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We got to meet Winston during Wake Up! Wags Thursday morning.

Winston is a lab mix who is either one or two years old and up for adoption through 716 Paws.

716 Paws’ website describes Winston as “a true miracle.”

“He was wandering the streets of Mexico with 2 broken pelvises and a broken leg after being left by his owners then hit by a car,” the rescue said.

Learn more about this lovable guy in the video above and click/tap here for adoption information.