BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bethany Kloc with the SPCA Serving Erie County says “I think this dog would do anything with anybody” when talking about 5-year-old Rufus.

Rufus first came to the SPCA in March, but Kloc says he had too much of a “prey drive” after being adopted. So because of that, he came back and is not recommended for a home with cats.

But on that note, Kloc says he’s great with kids and other dogs. A lover of being snuggled on the couch, Rufus is looking for a home again and his adoption fee is half off.

