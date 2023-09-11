BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rupert joined us Monday afternoon on News 4.

He’s a two-month-old tabby cat who’s very unique. The SPCA Serving Erie County describes him as “super polydactyl.”

“He has two extra toes on his front paws!” Mindy Ussrey, the shelter’s director of behavior and adoptions, tells us.

Rupert was surrendered to the SPCA with three other littermates after their owner was no longer able to care for them. If you’re interested in adopting Rupert or any of his siblings, click or tap here.