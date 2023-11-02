BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rachel came up to Western New York from Texas with her litter of puppies. Now that her puppies are old enough to live without her, Rachel’s looking for a forever home of her own.

We got to meet her Thursday morning on Wake Up. Rachel is up for adoption through 716 Paws and was described as “super easy-going” and “very mild-mannered.” Not to mention, she’s never had an accident in the house.

If you’d like to make her part of your family, click or tap here.