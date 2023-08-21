BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Scorpio recently came to the SPCA Serving Erie County with nearly two dozen other dogs as part of a hoarding situation in Tonawanda. Now, he’s looking for a safer home with lots of love.

The 2-year-old Terrier mix is very sweet but also shy. He seems to warm up to a friendly face offering a treat though.

If you’d like to welcome him into your home, learn more in the video above and click/tap here.