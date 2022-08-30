BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, we had a chance to meet Gloria! She’s a mixed breed dog up for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County.

To learn more about this two-year-old girl in need of a home, click or tap here and watch the video above.

