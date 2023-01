BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On this SPCA Monday, we met Penguin!

Bethany Kloc from the SPCA Serving Erie County described Penguin as a “70-pound lap dog” and a dog who loves everyone. Penguin has no known health issues.

If you’re interested in adopting Penguin, call the SPCA Serving Erie County at 716-875-7360 or click here.