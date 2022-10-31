BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday afternoon, we got to meet Wally!

He’s a seven-month-old kitten up for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County. Anyone interested in making him part of their family can watch the video above and click/tap here for more information.

