WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Throughout next week, those who served in the military will have the opportunity to get a pet or two without paying an adoption fee.

From Nov. 5-12, the SPCA Serving Erie County will hold their Vets & Pets event. During this time, adoption fees will be waved for current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces, as well as their immediate families. This applies to most animals, the SPCA says.

To qualify, military identification, military spouse identification or DD214 will have to be presented. A list of adoptable animals can be found here.