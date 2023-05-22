BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sunbeam was described by the SPCA Serving Erie County as a “very sweet and friendly” cat who’s looking for a place “where she can be the center of attention” — a.k.a. a home without other pets.

If you’d like to learn more about this 8-year-old kitty in need of a home, watch the video above and click/tap here to learn more about adopting.