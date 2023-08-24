BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday, we met three kittens who are looking for their forever homes!

Upstate Farm, Sally, and Nickie are 7-week-old kittens who are calm, cuddly, playful, and well behaved! All three are up for adoption through the Ten Lives Club.

For more information on how you can bring one, two, or three, of these cuddly kittens home, view the full segment above or click here.