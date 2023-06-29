BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s never a bad day when you have kittens on Wake Up! This morning, Kimberly LaRussa from the Ten Lives Club brought in Sunflower, Jayhawk and Sooner.

They’re currently being fostered, but will eventually need a permanent home. Along with bringing these fuzzy friends to Wake Up, LaRussa shared some tips about pet safety and fireworks.

Hear what she said in the video above and learn more about adopting through Ten Lives Club here.