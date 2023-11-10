BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kim LaRussa from Ten Lives Club joined us on Wake Up! Thursday morning with a trio of four-month-old kittens.

Joey, Ember and AU (a reference to the kitten’s gold color) are siblings who came to the shelter with their mom. Now, they’re old enough for adoption and looking for homes.

Despite being siblings, they look nothing alike, but they’re all very sweet, as evidenced by their appearance on News 4.

Every kitten adopted through Ten Lives Club is spayed or neutered. If you’re interested in adopting an animal, watch the video above and click/tap here.