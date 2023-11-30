BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — All the way from Clarke County, Alabama, Jesse’s a southern boy looking for a home up north.

This black lab-pit bull mix is a little over a year old and up for adoption through Awesome Paws Rescue. He was originally set to arrive here over the summer, but was delayed by a heartworm issue.

Now in better health, this housebroken pup is ready to meet a new friend. He loves other dogs, but it’s not clear how he’ll be around cats or children.

If you’d like to give Jesse a loving home, click or tap here.