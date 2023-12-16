BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we met Adina!

Adina is an 8-month-old heeler mix who loves to snuggle. She is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue and is ready to find her forever home.

She loves to play, treats, and her toys! She is house and crate trained and loves to play with other dogs.

For more information on how you can bring this calm, snuggly pup home, view the full segment above or click here.