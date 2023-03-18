BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we met Annabelle!
She is about six-months-old and is looking for her forever home. She and her siblings were living in an attic in Western New York so she can be a little shy when meeting new people.
For more information on how you can adopt this sweet pup, view the segment above or click here.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.