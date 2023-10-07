BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we got to meet Bear!
Bear is a chihuahua mix and is 1 and a half years old. He came to Western New York from Texas and is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.
He is a loving boy who loves to cuddle, hug, and give kisses. He is a little shy around other dogs and prefers to eat alone so slow introductions are encouraged.
For more information on how you can bring this cuddly boy home, view the full segment above or click here.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.